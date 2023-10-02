BMMC Touches Lives In G/Cape Mount

The presence of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation in Grand Cape Mount County is meaningful for citizens of that part of Liberia. The company is touching lives by building schools, clinics for citizens in its operational area.

The most recent development by the company is when they directed their corporate development fund to Laar Clan to complete a nine years structure which was initiated by the government of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf intended to be used as a clinic.

After many years, due to the lack of funding, citizens could not complete the project, but with the help of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, citizens of Laar Clan, Gola Konneh District were seen in joyous mood during the dedication of the Beh-GondorClinic.

Speaking at the event when he proxy for the county Health team, P. Kerkula Woiah said they were happy because the people of Laar Clan and all others who wished for the district wereachieved. He saw when the dream of getting the clinic done reached him as the Human Resource office, the concern was how the health workers were going to be paid.

Mr. Woiah broke the news that all of the paperwork, recruitment processes and all other processes were completed nearly a year ago thus leading to the deployment of health workers at the facility.

“What I will also say here is, Laar Clan people, this is your project. If you say the people thing, you will be making a mistake; it is our thing, Kola Konneh people. It is not for the PMC but for you.”

He added, “If you see the health team coming, it means that we are taking it seriously.”

The County Health Team deployed health workers at the clinic immediately after it was dedicated.

Citizens of Laar Clan gave the management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation a traditional welcome by presenting kola nuts and white chicken as a means of appreciation of that mining company.

Bea Mountain Administrative Manager, Alpaslan Ozbilgeattended the event and said, “I am very proud to be here today on this very important project, the clinic project.”

Mr. Ozbilge said the project was very important mainly for him because the clinic will cater to the health needs of kids and women of the area. He informed the gathering that the project is an environmentally friendly one because it is powered by solar system.

According to him, he was grateful for being associated with the project that will save lives in that part of Liberia.