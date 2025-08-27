BMMC Denounces Fraudulent Job Advertisements

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (the “Company”) today announces that it has become aware of a job advertisement website that falsely purports to be owned or operated by Bea Mountain Mining Corporation and to be listing employment opportunities with the Company. The Company confirms that it does not maintain any such platform, has not authorized any third party to post job listings on its behalf, and is not connected to the aforementioned site in any way.

We urge job seekers to exercise due diligence and to verify all employment opportunities through official Bea Mountain channels only. Authorized postings will appear on the Company’s official website and other verified channels. If you encounter or have interacted with this fraudulent site, please report it to authorities and discontinue any contact with the site.

The Company remains committed to transparent and legitimate recruitment practices and will take appropriate steps to protect the public from impersonation and fraud.