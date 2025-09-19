Bishop Quire Gets ‘Dedicated Service’ Honor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Bishop of the United Methodist Church of the Liberia Annual Conference has been showered with flowers of honor by the Advocacy Group of the West Africa Central Conference for what the group termed his dedicated commitment and outstanding leadership within the church in Liberia and West Africa.

The honor, the group also indicated, is a recognition of Bishop Quire’s immense contributions to the growth and strengthening of The United Methodist Church across West Africa.

He was presented with a certificate of recognition, a shepherd staff, and cergerical robe, symbolizing his faithful service, visionary leadership, and tireless efforts in advancing the mission of the church.

Rev. Caleb S. D. Dormah, Chairperson of the West Africa Central Conference Advocacy Group, described Bishop Quire as “a shepherd who has not only led with wisdom but has also inspired countless lives through his humility, faith, and unwavering devotion to the work of God.”

Bishop Quire however thanked members of the Advocacy Group for recognizing the role he has played in the growth of The United Methodist Church in Liberia , West Africa and globally.

He assured members of the Advocacy Group and the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church that he will remain committed to ensuring that The United Methodist Church continues to stand united in its mission and witness making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.

“No amount of negative publicity will destroy this denomination ,we are resolved more than ever before to go everywhere across the length and breadth of the Liberia Episcopal Area and West Africa, letting people know that the United Methodist Church in Liberia and West Africa is alive,”Bishop Quire declared.

The UMC Bishop also disclosed that the West Africa Central Conference of The UMC will host the Africa College of Bishops Meeting from August 29 to September 3, 2026.

“The gathering will bring together fourteen active and retired bishops from across the continent for prayer, discernment, and fellowship,” he stated.

Bishop Quire emphasized that the LAC/UMC, which is the oldest conference outside the United States, will make this historic event a memorable one.

Bishop Samuel J.Quire Jr. heads the West Africa Central Conference of The United Methodist Church which includes Liberia,Sierra Leone and Nigeria Episcopal Areas with mission districts in Senegal , Cameroon and Guinea.

This honor and Bishop Quire’s reaffirmation underscore the resilience of the church, its commitment to unity, and its role as a spiritual and institutional pillar across the West Africa Central Conference and beyond.