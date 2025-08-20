BILITY ENTANGLES IN DEBT CRISIS-BUT RESISTIVE

The Political leader of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), Musa Bility who is in the throes of accountability problem following allegation of US$3.7 indebtedness to the National Road Fund, is resisting the claims.

Bility who represents Nimba County 7th District at the House of Representative and his Seimex Oil and Gas are accused by government of owing US$3,762,803.

(NRF) Chief Administrative Officer John H. Tokpah sometimes ago madc the claims at the Legislature when he appeared based on an invitation that stemmed from Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh communicated to the plenary.

Tokpah disclosed during the hearing that some importers, including Conex and Aminata & Sons, had begun payments, while Srimex, along with LPRC, Petro Trade, Kailondo, NEXIUM Petroleum Limited, and others, were challenging the amount assessed by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The total outstanding amount of all importers was around US$15,287,101.24. Addressing himself to the issue on State Radio Tuesday, Rep. Bility said he has been in contact with the LRA concerning such an allegation.

“I received a communication from the LRA Commissioner General concerning the US$3.7 million, and I showed them all of my documents, and the receipt that I am not owing, “he said.

He further said the LRA informed him about US$1.4 million, and he informed the LRA boss that those importers who were using his storage should pay their revenue and not him, stressing, “I cannot pay for them, so I do not owe the government.”

Rep. Bility urged the Unity Party-led government to take legal action if the government has facts that he owes and not to politicize the NRF to go after him only because of politics, stressing that he will not pay for those who are using his storage.

