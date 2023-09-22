Big Welcome Ceremony For Pres. Weah

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

After his successful address to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, President George Weah is expected to return to the country tomorrow Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Weah who is a Presidential Candidate on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the October 10 polls has concluded his international duty by addressing the United Nations General Assembly.

As he prepares to return to his native land, the President will be welcomed by hundreds of supporters when he touched down at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County this Saturday as partisans and supporters are gearing up for a welcome ceremony.

President Weah recently suspended his planned campaign visit to Nimba County, the home of Senator Prince Johnson due to his international engagement something the opposition described as fear of meeting a poor reception from the people of Nimba.

Recently the political godfather of Nimba County, Senator Prince Johnson and the Vice running mate to former Vice President Joesph Boakai of the Unity Party, Jeremiah KpanKoung toured the county with the political message for the voters of Nimba to vote President Weah out of power in the October polls.

Prince Johnson is seeking Senatorial reelection in Nimba County with Senator Koung vying for the Vice Presidency to former Vice President Joseph Boakai; believe to be the main challenger to incumbent George Weah who is seeking reelection.

During their tour, both Johnson and Koung told the public that they were going to lockdown the county and take along with them the political key for the October 10 elections.

But with the accomplishment of the international mission of President Weah at the United Nations General Assembly, thousands of Supporters of the CDC are preparing to give President Weah and his delegation a historic welcome back rally at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.

Several CDCians and Weahcians were seeing in trucks with speakers in various communities creating awareness for a massive gathering at the RIA on Saturday to demonstrate to the world that majority of the Liberian people are committed to ensuring the reelection of President Weah.

They were seen encouraging their supporters to make the day a blue day as a means of appreciating the Liberian leader for correctly representing Liberia at such an international gathering with world leaders and pushing the agenda of Liberia to the international community.

At the same time, some leaders of the CDC in Nimba County are intensifying their mobilization for a massive welcoming of President George Weah in the county shortly.

President Weah upon his return to the country from the UNGA will recommence his campaign activities in Nimba County before proceeding to the southeastern parts of Liberia.