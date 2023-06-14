BIG PUSH FOR WEAH

MONROVIA-The reelection bid of President George M. Weah is getting fat by the day as out of 103 Lawmakers of the 54th Legislature, 56 of them have given their support to the Liberian leader.

This commitment was made by the lawmakers through a resolution signed by all of them. The Resolution was read by Nimba County Representative, Johnson Gwagolo.

In the resolution, the lawmakers pledged their fullest support to ensure that President Weah is reelected one round in the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The Nimba County lawmaker said, “All members of the CDC Legislative Caucus shall actively campaign in their respective districts to create an enabling environment in fulfillment of your reelection bid to the position of President of the Republic of Liberia.”

Some of the lawmakers signed the resolution and pledged their support to the reelection bid of President Weah include, Sen. Marshell Dennis (Grand Gedeh), Rep. Mariamu Fofana (Lofa), Rep. Rossana GDD Schacks(Rivercess), Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa (Grand Kru), Senate Pro-tempore Alber Chie (Grand Kru), Bomi (Manah Bishop Johnson), Rep. Edward W. Karfiah (Bong), Rep. Alfred G. Koiwood (Gbarpolu), Rep. Thomas A. Gosuah (Grand Bassa), Rep. Aaron B. Vincent (Grand Cape Mount), Sen. Zoe E. Pennue (Grand Gedeh), Rep. Jimmy Smith (Montserrado), Rep. Thomas P. Fallah (Montserrado), Rep. Solomon C. George (Montserrado) and Rep. Acarous M. Gray (Montserrado).

Others are, Rep. Frank Saah Foko Jr. (Montserrado), Sen. Saah H. Joseph (Montserrado), Edward Papie Flomo (Montserrado), Dixson Sibor (Montserrado), Abu Kamara (Montserrado), Ivar Jones (Margibi) are among the 56 lawmakers who endorsed President Weah on Tuesday.

When the statement was read, it was turned over to the Chairperson of the CDC, Mulbah Morlu who turned it over to the President.

In his statement of acceptance at the occasion witnessed by thousands of jubilant and enthusiastic partisans at the Party Headquarters, the CDC Political leader said he was glad that the entire membership of the Legislative Caucus, which he said represents a significant percentage of the membership of the 54th Legislature of the country, is standing behind his leadership and candidacy in the upcoming elections.

He said the unwavering support and endorsement of his candidacy, which is a reaffirmation of trust and confidence in him and his family, also fuel their determination to continue serving with the utmost dedication.

President Weah told cheering partisans and supporters that his endorsement is not just a seal of approval for their policies and programs but also a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Liberian people.

“Our accomplishments during my first term have been significant,” he said amid thunderous applauses. “We have transformed the face of our nation through infrastructure development, empowered our youth to become the driving force of change, and achieved economic stability that has positively impacted the lives of countless Liberians.”

He added that the achievements are a testament to the resilience and determination of our people.

Speaking of his victory in the ensuing elections, the CDC Standard-bearer in an energized voice said, though the opposition may try to impede progress, they shall not prevail.

“They will witness the strength and unity of the CDC as we march towards an overwhelming triumph. The Liberian people know that our unwavering dedication to their well-being sets us apart,” Dr. Weah said further.

According to him, the CDC remains undistracted, steadfast in its commitment to deliver tangible results that transform the lives of Liberians, while the opponents resort to empty promises and divisive tactics.

He assured CDcians in particular and Liberians in general that their voices will be heard and that the will of the people is an unstoppable force.

“Together, we will shape the future of our great nation. Victory is not just within our grasp; it is inevitable,” he stressed. “Victory is not just within our grasp; it is inevitable. I am convinced that the Liberian electorates wise and discerning, will make the right choice by returning us to office.”

The Liberian Leader also assured Liberians that the upcoming elections will be nothing short of a shining example of democracy in action.

Quoting South African revolutionary icon and former President, the late Nelson Mandela, the CDC Strongman, said: “The true character of a society is revealed in how it treats its citizens during the election process.”

President Weah reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the democratic principles that underpin the nation while assuring that his government would ensure a free, fair, transparent, credible, and peaceful electoral process.

He used the occasion to welcome newcomers to the Party, describing the CDC as a beacon of hope and progress for all Liberians, not merely a political party.

“Within our ranks,” he noted, “there is space for every citizen, regardless of their party affiliation. Together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Liberia.”

He continued, “Together, we will forge ahead, driven by the unyielding spirit of progress and the belief that the change we offer is the Change You Can Count On, the Hope for Change that Liberians deserve.”