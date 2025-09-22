BIG MARITIME CONFAB COMES TO MONROVIA

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Authorities of the Liberia Maritime Authority are in the midst of massive preparations for the 8th Conference of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), which Liberia is hosting this month, October.

Dubbed ‘big conference’ and under the theme “Safeguarding Our Ocean, Promoting Decarbonization in Shipping, Exploring Africa’s Blue Economy Potential,” it is expected to run from September 30 to October 3, 2025.

The event will bring together African ministers, maritime administrators, international partners, the private sector, and industry leaders.

Authorities say discussions will focus on promoting and enhancing maritime safety and security, protection of the marine environment, financing and governance for Africa’s blue economy, and strengthening the continent’s role in global trade.

The conference which is also being held under the auspices of the LMA aims to address current challenges and explore emerging opportunities within Africa’s maritime industry.

The LMA contends that it will serve as a platform not only for sharing knowledge and experiences but also for engaging in strategic discussions that will shape the future of Africa’s maritime sector.

“It will identify priorities for collaboration, partnership, capacity development, and financing, in line with the resolutions of the 7th AAMA Conference and General Assembly held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in 2024,” an LMA statement said.

The Commissioner/CEO of the LMA, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., described the upcoming conference as “a milestone event that will reshape Africa’s maritime future.”

He added: “With Africa’s oceans and seas holding limitless potential, the 8th AAMA Conference will provide a platform for actionable solutions that align with global commitments while advancing Africa’s strategic growth as envisaged by the African Union Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050.”

AAMA is the umbrella body of governmental institutions responsible for maritime affairs across the African continent.

It promotes cooperation with the view of harmonizing policies and regulations, capacity development and training, as well as the vehicle for harnessing Africa’s blue economy.