Big Endorsement For Boakai

The presidential bid of former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has received another boost with the latest endorsement of the Unity Party Standard-bearer by the surprised Presidential candidate in the October 10, 2023 Presidential and legislative Election, Edward Appleton.

Yesterday, Mr. Appleton, Standard-bearer of the Grassroots Development Movement (GDM) rallied all qualified Liberians to take back their country from the reported misrule of President Weah and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Endorsing the presidential bid of former Vice President and standard bearer of the opposition Unity Party Joseph Nyuma Boakai Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in Congo Town, Mr. Appleton claimed that Liberians are yet to enjoy the resources of their own country under this government.

Edward Appleton of the GDM, a presidential candidate whose votes shocked many citizens when he took the third place during the October 10, 2023 presidential and legislative elections, obtained a total of 40,271 votes constituting 2.20% according to the National Elections Commission’s final results released.

Although none of the 20 participated political parties obtained the constitutional requirement of 50% plus one of the total votes during the October 10 polls, incumbent President George Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change – winner of the first round obtained the total of 804,087 votes amounting to 43.83%.

His main rival, Ambassador Boakai of the opposition Unity Party obtained a total of 796,961 votes constituting 43.44% thus qualifying both Boakia and Weah to face a runoff election slated for November 14, 2023.

However, at the endorsement ceremony, Mr. Appleton stressed that Liberians are suffering for hope in their own country where natural resources are in abundance due to the poor leadership style of the Weah-Taylor regime.

He named the equal participation of the citizens in the decision making process of the country, hope for ordinary people, employment, job creation, economic empowerment and justice among others as key things lacking in the CDC government.

“Our country is underrepresented. We, the citizens, must take our country back on November 14 by voting #1 representing the former Vice President and incoming President of the Republic of Liberia, Ambassador Joseph Boakai,” he said.

Over the past weeks, the former Vice President has received series of endorsements from prominent Liberians including former Foreign Minister Dr. Togar Gayweah Mcltosh, former Finance Minister and Senator-elect of Gbapolu County, Amara Konneh, a senior citizen, Leo Simpson of Heywood Mission, defeated Presidential candidate Lusinee Kamara, former Associate Justice, Kabina Ja’net, among others.

Incumbent Weah and former Vice President Boakai are tied upin a presidential runoff election after both candidates failed to obtained the required 50 % plus one vote to be declared winner of the October 2023 Presidential and General Elections. The Presidential Run-off will be conducted on November 14, 2023 by the national Elections Commission (NEC).