Biden Congratulates President-Elect JNB

United States President Joe R. Biden has congratulatedAmbassador Joseph Boakai upon winning the November14 presidential runoff election in Liberia.

A statement from the White House says, President Biden described the just–ended Liberian elections as free and fair. “And presidential runoff demonstrates Liberians’ commitment to making their voices heard through the ballot box, and I look forward to working together to continue deepening the ties between our nations and people in the years ahead,“ the United States President said.

Meanwhile, the U.S President also commend President Weah for respecting the will of the people, and putting patriotism above politics.

“As we discussed at the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit last year, the peaceful transition of power is a threshold liberty of democracy. The people of Liberia have exercised their constitutional right and demonstrated the power of that truth.And they have set a clear example for West Africa and the entire world,“ President Biden said in a statement.

The United States President furthered, “Democracy is a powerful tool for progress, and democracies can deliver for our people.”