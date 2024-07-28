BEA MOUNTAIN: BMMC Distributes Rice and Sanitation Materials To Kinjor and other Host Communities.

KINJOR-Ahead of Liberia’s 177th Independence Day celebration, the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has commenced the distribution of huge quantity of rice to its Host Communities.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, the Community Relations Department of BMMC headed by its Advisor Mrs. Aminata Ayesha Kamara presented one hundred and twenty (120) bags of rice and sanitation materials to the leadership of Kinjor in the presence of community members at the Kinjor Clinic.

“On behalf of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, I want to thank you again for been with us. We are going to do two presentations today. The tools you see here are part of the cleaning initiative in Kinjor. We appreciate the youths of Kinjor for the initiative they started and BMMC is fully supporting them with some tools to continue” the Community Relations Advisor Mrs. Kamara disclosed.

The CR Advisor further stated that for the usual July 26 celebration, the rice distribution by BMMC is part of the Company’s goodwill gesture to its host communities.

“We know that celebration is good, because when you celebrate, you come together and there is unity. Celebration brings peace, it creates joy and it improves the tenacity circle of love” she asserted.

Mrs. Kamara indicated that BMMC and the citizens are all partners, and added that the Company values and considers all stakeholders as partners in development.

The Chairman of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) of Kinjor Lassana K. Sambola, Youth Chairman Winston Korsor, Chair Lady Bartu Brown, Head of the Tribal Governor, Solomon Weayee and other stakeholders received the rice and sanitation materials.

In a joyous mode, the stakeholders appreciated BMMC for all the numerous contributions and support to their communities.