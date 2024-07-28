BEA MOUNTAIN: BMMC Distributes Rice and Sanitation Materials To Kinjor and other Host Communities.

KINJOR-Ahead of Liberia’s 177th Independence Day celebration, the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has commenced the distribution of huge quantity of rice to its Host Communities.
On Monday, July 22, 2024, the Community Relations Department of BMMC headed by its Advisor Mrs. Aminata Ayesha Kamara presented one hundred and twenty (120) bags of rice and sanitation materials to the leadership of Kinjor in the presence of community members at the Kinjor Clinic.
“On behalf of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, I want to thank you again for been with us. We are going to do two presentations today. The tools you see here are part of the cleaning initiative in Kinjor. We appreciate the youths of Kinjor for the initiative they started and BMMC is fully supporting them with some tools to continue” the Community Relations Advisor Mrs. Kamara disclosed.
The CR Advisor further stated that for the usual July 26 celebration, the rice distribution by BMMC is part of the Company’s goodwill gesture to its host communities.
“We know that celebration is good, because when you celebrate, you come together and there is unity. Celebration brings peace, it creates joy and it improves the tenacity circle of love” she asserted.
Mrs. Kamara indicated that BMMC and the citizens are all partners, and added that the Company values and considers all stakeholders as partners in development.
The Chairman of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) of Kinjor Lassana K. Sambola, Youth Chairman Winston Korsor, Chair Lady Bartu Brown, Head of the Tribal Governor, Solomon Weayee and other stakeholders received the rice and sanitation materials.
In a joyous mode, the stakeholders appreciated BMMC for all the numerous contributions and support to their communities.
درآمد دلاری با هوش مصنوعی
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with useful information to work
on. You have done an impressive job and our
entire group will be thankful to you.
I really like it when individuals get together and share
thoughts. Great website, continue the good work!
I couldn’t resist commenting. Well written!
Hi every one, here every person is sharing such experience, thus it’s good to read this web site, and I used to
pay a quick visit this website daily.
Wow, this post is nice, mmy sister is analyzing thse
things, so I am going to convey her. https://www.waste-ndc.pro/community/profile/tressa79906983/
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the article you write.
The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
Always go after your heart.
If you want to improve your familiarity simply keep visiting
this web page and be updated with the most recent gossip posted here.
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give
a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading
your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
Thanks!
Hi there friends, its wonderful paragraph about educationand completely defined, keep it up all the time.
Spot on with this write-up, I really think this web site needs
a lot more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read
through more, thanks for the info!
I think everything composed made a bunch of sense.
But, consider this, suppose you wrote a catchier title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your
blog, however suppose you added a headline that
grabbed a person’s attention? I mean BEA MOUNTAIN: BMMC Distributes Rice and Sanitation Materials To Kinjor and other
Host Communities. – Liberia News | Stay Informed with the Latest Liberian News Today | New Republic Liberia is a little plain. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front
page and watch how they create article headlines to grab viewers interested.
You might add a related video or a pic or
two to get people excited about everything’ve written.
Just my opinion, it could bring your blog a little bit more
interesting.