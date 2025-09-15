Bea Mountain Provides Humanitarian Support To Flood Victims

ROBERTSPORT CITY, GRAND CAPE MOUNT COUNTY —— In a complete display of generosity, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) on Saturday, September 13, 2025, donated a huge consignment of assorted food items to flood victims in Robertsport City, following a devastating flood that made residents of Kru and Fanti Communities homeless. This donation was in line with the Company’s own initiative and humanitarian support.

Presenting the food items to the over 200 flood victims through the County Superintendent, Hon. Foley J. Kiatamba and Robertsport City Mayor Hon. Thomas Bai Massaquoi, Mr. Alpaslan Özbilge, Bea Mountain’s Government & Community Affairs Manager said the Company was extremely saddened by the situation.

“We were saddened when we got engaged by Grand Cape Mount County Legislative Caucus about the flooding situation in the city. We are deeply sorry Hon. Superintendent, and Bea Mountain has come to identify with the victims. And so on behalf of the Senior Management, I want to say sorry to the people of Robertsport City for the unforeseen misfortune. We stand with you during this period.” Manager Özbilge asserted.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the flood victims, the County Superintendent Hon. Foley J. Kiatamba, Robertsport City Mayor Hon. Thomas Bai Massaquoi and others in separate remarks extolled Management for its prompt and timely interventions to support families affected by the recent floods. They recounted interventions made by Bea Mountain in Robertsport and other parts of the County, asserting that BMMC had always been approachable to the leadership of the County.

Moreso, in a remedial effort to avoid further flooding within the Kru and Fanti Communities of Robertsport City, the Company has also dispatched an excavator and other yellow machines that successfully arrived in the Grand Cape Mount County Capital City of Robersport to help the locals to reopen the estuary (bad mouth) which is believed to be the cause of the flooding in the city.

BMMC had always been committed to extending relief and other support to its host communities as well as other parts of the County. The initiative underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in delivering timely humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities.

BMMC is also grateful to all its stakeholders, especially the Grand Cape Mount County Legislative Caucus (Hon. Semion B. Taylor, Dabbah Mabande Varpilah, Hon. Mohammed Dosii, including the County Administration headed by Hon. Foley J. Kiatamba who, over the past days continued to jointly engage with the Senior Management for the opening of the estuary (bad mouth) and flood incident.

