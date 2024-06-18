MINING NEWS: Bea Mountain presents US$450,000 to Cape Mount Citizens

Bea Mountain presents US$450,000 to Affected Communities

MONROVIA-Bea Mountain Mining Company, located in Grand Cape Mount County, on June 17, 2024, presented a symbolic check of US$450,000(Four hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars).

This is in fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility. The check was presented to three clans- Each clan received US$150.000(One hundred)- Mana, Laar and Darblo.

Every quarter, each of the clans receives a total of US$150.000 (One hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars) for the Clan Development Funds.

This is also in line with the Memorandum of understanding reached between the company and the affected communities.

According to the MOU, the amount is separate from the community Development funds, which is also given to the affected communities. The Clan also benefits from the Community Development Funds.

The presentation program was witnessed by the Superintendent of Grand Cape Mount County Folley Kiatamba, Statutory Superintendent Kebelu Konneh, Gola Konneh District Commissioner Alfred G. Varney, the Paramount Chief of Gola Konneh District Momo Thomas, the District Chairlady of Gola Konneh, Dabah Damah, Youth Chairman of the district, Roland David and former Superintendent of Grand Cape Mount County, Aaron Vincent among others.

Making the presentation, the General Operations Manager for BMMC, Mr. Engin Turhan, said the company was happy to be part of its communities and will remain engage with them at all times for the betterment of everyone.

The Project Management Committees of Mana, Laar and Darblo Clans were also present at the program.

From the company’s side, It was witnessed by the Community and Government Relations Manager, Mr. Alpaslan Ozbilge, and CR Advisor Mrs. Aminata Ayesha Kamara along with her CR Team.

Receiving the check, the Superintendent of Grand Cape Mount County, Mr. Folley Kiatamba thanked the company for its continued work. He later presented the check to Clan Chief Gbendy Boima.

Speaking for the three Clans, Chief Gbendy appreciated BMMC for such support and called on them to remain engaged and committed to the people of the county.