Bea Mountain Mining Company:Bea Mountain distributes Sheep to Host Communities

KINJOR-Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) over the weekend distributed several sheep to its host communities ahead of the Eid al-Adha.

The Eid al-Adha is also known as Abraham Day. As part of its corporate social responsibility, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation through its Community Relations Department commenced the distribution of sheep to several communities within its operational area.

Eid al-Adha is an Islamic holy day celebrated by Muslims around the world in commemoration of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael on God’s command.

According to information gathered, this year’s Abraham Day will be celebrated on June 16, 2024.

The distribution of the sheep by Bea Mountain is done annually as a goodwill gesture, and also to identify with Muslims within its host communities during such celebration. The Muslim community is said to be the dominant religion in Cape Mount County.

Speaking shortly after they received the sheep from BMMC on behalf of their respective Host Communities, the Imams thanked the Company for always identifying with them.

The Imams also highlighted the many contributions BMMC has made over the years, including the Clan Development Fund, the rehabilitation of major roads, the construction of clinics and the provision of drugs among others.

This is not the first time for BMMC to identify with Muslims in the county. Over the past years, the company has made several assorted items, cash among others to facilitate the celebration of their religious gathering.