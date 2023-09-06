Bea Mountain Identifies With Flood Victims in Robertsport

The Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation has identified with flood victims in Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County.

Recently, over eighty residents of Kru Town Community in the Provincial Capital of Robertsport were affected by violent sea erosion. As a result of the sea erosion, pregnant women including their children are being made homeless.

Following the news of the unfortunate situation and appeal from the victims, BMMC immediately moved in to provide some assistance to those affected by the disaster.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, Bea Mountain through its Deputy Administrative Manager, Mr. Erhan Kanyilmaz presented assorted food items and medical supplies to the victims of the flood incident who are currently finding shelter at the Robertsport City Hall.

“As a company, BMMC is here to help the people who were affected by the sea erosion and we hope this contribution to these victims will help them greatly” the BMMC Deputy Mine Manager asserted.

Items donated include; fifty bags of 25kg rice, hundred sacks of mineral water, vegetable oil, hundred pieces of blankets, medical supplies, chocolate, fifty bottles of liquid soap and several cartoons of chicken among others.

Honorable Varney Sheriff, Fiscal Affairs Superintendent for Grand Cape Mount County, and Robert sport City Mayor lauded BMMC for the timely intervention.

“On behalf of the Citizenry of Grand Cape Mount County, to be precise Robert sport, and on behalf of the Superintendent, I want to use this occasion to say a very big thank you to the Bea Mountain family for their timely and prompt intervention to rescue our mothers, our sisters and our children. This call was placed to them just yesterday and they responded today” Hon. Sheriff pointed out.

Meanwhile, the flood victims, mainly pregnant women, and children have extolled the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for coming to their aid during this difficult moment.