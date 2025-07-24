Bea Mountain: Bea Mountain responds to fatal highway collision

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

RAHIM BANBAGADA HIGHWAY, Liberia — Bea Mountain Mining Corporation has confirmed that one of its trucks was involved in a serious road collision on the Ibrahim Banbagada Highway, triggering an official police investigation and prompting the company to extend condolences to affected families.

In a statement issued Thursday, the mining company said the truck was transporting supplies to its operational site when it allegedly collided with another vehicle. While details remain unclear, unconfirmed reports suggest the incident may have resulted in fatalities.

Upon learning of the crash, Bea Mountain said it immediately dispatched a response team to the scene to administer first aid and offer emergency assistance. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to those affected,” the statement read.

The Liberian National Police has launched a formal investigation into the incident. Bea Mountain said it is fully cooperating with the probe and committed to ensuring a “thorough, fair, and transparent inquiry.”

The company also disclosed that it has established contact with some relatives of individuals involved in the crash and pledged to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

