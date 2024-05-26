Bea Mountain: Bea Mountain Donates to Kinjor Clinic

KINJOR-The Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation has said it remains committed to its corporate social responsibility activities and noting will make its attention shift.

The company has over the years been providing a number of community engagements and at the sometimes, carried out series of corporate social responsibility work, especially in the affected areas.

Over the time, it has rehabilitated major roads in the county, including; the Kinjor to Daniel’s Town Road, Kinjor to Jenneh Brown, Kinjor to Jikandor, Jikandor to Malina roads among many others. Bea Mountain constructed modern houses as well as modern clinic.

Not only that, but also, it constructed a modern TVET School in Kinjor, Gola Konneh District. The school will enable citizens of the Western Region of Liberia and workers to acquire the requisite technical skills.

The company has over the years provided, and is still providing stipends to health workers and teachers within its host communities.

On the issue of sanitation, in New Liberty, BMMC has from time to time constructed and repaired hand pumps in communities such as Kinjor, Jawajeh, Blain, Deayelle, Jenneh Brown, Jikandor, Malina, Korma, Vai Town, Silent Hill, Jendema, and Massakpa in the Mtambo Corridor.

Also, in May 2022, Bea Mountain through an MOU with citizens of the host communities introduced the Clan Development Fund primarily intended to implement community driven projects in three clans, Darblo, Mana and Laar, in Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County. Annually, BMMC gives a total of US$150,000 to each of the three-clans amounting to US$450,000. Since its introduction, Bea Mountain has disbursed the sum of US$900,000 under the Clan Development initiative.

In line with the Mineral Development Agreement, (MDA) BMMC has contributed over US$1.5 million as social development fund to Grand Cape Mount County, an amount that has been stalled in the county’s account for some political reasons.

With all these, over the weekend, Bea Mountain decided to continue its support to the Clinic when it donated several assorted medical drugs worth over $USD8,000.00(Eight thousand United States dollars) to the Kinjor Community Clinic in Gola Konneh District Grand Cape Mount County.

Making the donation on behalf of BMMC Senior Management, the Community Relations Media Assistant Otis Kamara and Human Resources Manager Oliver Gilpli disclosed that BMMC remains committed to sustaining a vibrant Health delivery system in Kinjor and other Host Communities of the company.

Mr. Gilpli furthered that BMMC will continue to ensure that it fulfills all of its obligations and will also ensure that the Kinjor Town is taken care of.

He admonished the citizens and residents of Kinjor to always seek dialogue whenever there are issues and concerns in the community.

Receiving the medical supplies from the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, the Officer in charge of the Kinjor Community Clinic Nuah Leah, who spoke on behalf of the Grand Cape Mount County Health Team, expressed thanks to the Bea Mountain Mining Corporation Management for the donations, and promised that the drugs received will be used for its intended purpose.

For their part, the Town Chief of Kinjor Elder Zinnah Darblo and the RAP Chairman Lasana Kenneh Sambolla and Youth Chairman Winston Korsor thanked BMMC for the donations and asked them to continue such an endeavor for the wellbeing of their citizens.