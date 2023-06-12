Bea Mountain Assures bereaved family of employee

KINJOR–The Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has assured family members of the late Abdulai Kamara that it will continue to stand beside them during and after the entire bereavement process.

It can be recalled that the late Kamara who worked with the Transport Department of the Company as a truck driver died on Saturday, June 3, 2023, after he accidentally ran off the descending ramp and tumbled into the open pit in Kinjor.

Speaking on Friday, June 9, 2023 during the 3rd and 7th Day Sacrifice of the late Kamara in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, the BMMC Management also informed the family that all severance benefits for the late employees will be settled adequately in accordance with the Company’s Policy.

Prior to the two Days Sacrifice of the late Kamara, a dedicated and hard-working former employee, the Management on Friday, June 9, 2023, presented to the bereaved family a cash amount of $3,401.23USD for the sacrifice as was requested by the family for food and non-food items and transportation.

The BMMC Management was represented by its General Manager Reza Karimiyan, Administrative Manager Alpaslan Ozbilze, Human Resource Manager Oliver Gipli, Human Resource Superintendent Thompson Darblo, and its Community Relations Department headed by Mrs. Aminata Kamara.

Meanwhile, family members of the late Kamara who came from Sierra Leone and other parts of Liberia thanked the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for the level of love and concern shown to them since the demise of their son.

Speaking further, the wife of the deceased, Famatta Kamara stressed that BMMC actions during the homegoing and Islamic rites of her late husband proved that the company and working environment were home for the late Abdulai Kamara.

It was however observed by Management, Family Members, and Sympathizers that all through the burial arrangements and subsequent burial, and including the 3rd and 7th Day Sacrifice, not a single Workers Union Representative was present at those gatherings.

This was visible when no member or official of the BMMC-CMC Workers Union ever made a remark at the Mosque and home of their deceased union member during said engagements with the family.