KINJOR–In a heartening show of collective life-force and environmental guidance, Bea Mountain Mining Company at the weekend officially launched its General Cleaning Up Exercise dubbed ‘Clean & Get Paid’ ahead of Liberia’s 178th Independence.

The initiative which values over US$50,000.00 seeks aims to mobilize and motivate young people, both males and females across the mines’ Project Affected Communities and elsewhere to jointly work in unity and beautify their environments thus fostering the culture of belongingness.

The launch took place at Kinjor Town in Gola Konneh District, where company representatives, local officials, and youth volunteers gathered to kick off the cleaning campaign with a stimulating assembly. With the theme “CLEAN AND STAY SAFE” the exercise inspires youth volunteers to engross in united clean-up efforts, showcasing their obligation to environments safe for everyone.

Speaking at the launch, the Community Relations Superintendent Isaac ZK Sasraku admonished the young people to embrace and see the initiative as their own and not of the Company. “You are not cleaning the grounds of BMMC. You are cleaning your own environments and at the end of their process, the Company will pay you. Therefore, I am encouraging to see this process as your own. The cleaner our communities are, the healthier we become as a people.” Supt. Sasraku told the participants.

For their part, the local officials which included the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) Chairman Kenneh Sambolah, Kinjor Townchief’s Office, Youth Chairman Winston Korsor, among other speaking in synonymous voices thank the Management of Bea Mountain for the 2025 launch of the exercise. According to them, the Cleaning Up Exercise which is an annual initiative is carried out twice a year for which they are grateful.

“This initiative will help some young people that are not working to carter for their families this July 26. And so, we just want to thank Management for always undertaking this initiative. Our only appeal is that the number of youth volunteers should be increased during to the growing populations across our communities.” D. Winston Korsor asserted.

Hundreds of youths drawn from Garwula District, Downstream Communities, Kinjor, Marvoc (4 towns), Darblo Clan, Weajue, Gold Camp, Tahn, the Headquarters of Gola Konneh District and Matambo Corridor (Tewor-Porkpa) are expected to clean their communities and get paid at US$7.00 a day for 15days. The Exercise began on 5 July and is expected to be climaxed on the 20th.

