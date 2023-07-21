Bassa University To Benefit US$30m Sanitation Project

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Grand Bassa University is expected to benefit US$30 million county-wide USAID Sanitation project activities.

According to the Sanitation Engineer and Manager, the project has kicked off in the five populated counties of Liberia namely Bong, Nimba, Lofa, Montserrado, and Grand Bassa Counties.

The selection of these counties was done based on population and exposure to pit laterite. He said when completed it will enable students and faculty to have adequate access to a full and well-finished laterite.

Mr. Moses Saah Tarnapolly said PSI is the lead implementer of the project to ensure that the city ordinance is fully being utilized by the city government. According to him, the project is to also integrate all technical government institutions. He added that Bassa University was selected because it is the only higher institution of learning in Grand Bassa County.

Mr. Saah Tarnapolly maintained that the project will include improved toilets, sanitation marketing, trained instructors, and provide technical skills and local training points that are needed to carry out at the various institutions named.

He cautioned the university to apprehend the wasteful product that embarrasses and causes health hazards and to fully utilize the new project.

For his part, the President of the Grand Bassa University, Dr. Samuel K. Monwell thanked PSI and other implementing partners for selecting the Bassa University to benefit from such initiative.

Dr. Monwell used the medium to call on all faculties and students to see this as an opportunity for improving the university campus through air pollution control. He termed the initiative as timely.

The disclosure was made recently when a team of engineers assessed the university’s main campus in Paynesburry, outside Buchanan City.