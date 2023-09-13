Bassa Hospital Gets New Ambulance

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Several months without a stable ambulance in Grand Bassa County, District #3 Representative Matthew Fairplay Joe has donated a brand new ambulance to the only referral hospital in the county.

The donation of the ambulance came when residents including staff of the Liberia Government Hospital in Buchanan pleaded to Rep. Joe thus promising the people in the district an ambulance. Rep. Joe has early on visited Florida, the United States of America where he went to honor an invitation from the Grand Bassa Citizen Association in America.

While in the US, Representative Joe lobbied with colleagues and other smaller organizations to help the people of Buchanan District in Grand Bassa County as he wanted a perfect ambulance that would speedily cater to the health needs of his people.

Donating the Land Cruiser Ambulance to the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan recently, the Bassa lawmaker lauded Jerome Gayman for his fullest support in providing theambulance which is expected to serve the people of District #3 and neighboring counties.

The Grand Bassa District #3 Representative maintained that it has been too long that the only referral hospital that serves additional two counties does not have an ambulance something he said risks the lives of patients and residents in the county.

“Let me just give you a brief background of this ambulance, It was back in 2019 when I went on an invitation when I was invited by our citizens who reside in America and while there, I along with Jerome Gayman lobbied massively to ensure that we had two thing brought to the county–an Ambulance and a Fire Truck. Now that the ambulance is here, the Fire Truck will be in the county in subsequent time when given notice,” Rep. FairplayJoe added.

Matthew Joe who is referred to as Talk-and-Do furthered that giving the hospital an ambulance will not only stop there but has already discussed with President George Weah for the pavement of the road leading to the hospital in order for patients most especially pregnant women not to take many hours before delivery upon arrival and to avoid the too many rock-‘n’-roll.

Receiving the ambulance on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Doctor, Dr. Moses Weidehgar said bringing in an ambulance to the hospital is timely. He commanding Rep. Joe and the team and added that the health of the people matters.

Dr. Weidehgar further stressed that Representative Joe has constantly come to the aid of the hospital in the past three years since his ascendency as a Medical Doctor at the hospital.

The Buchanan Liberian Government Hospital maintained that providing the ambulance should not just be the end but called on Representative Matthew Joe, permanent citizens and other philanthropists to help with the purchase of fuel and maintenance so as to see the ambulance in full swim running.

He added that the running of the ambulance depends on fuel which will maintain the full operations of the hospital in terms of having patients from far away towns and villages.

Meanwhile, the ambulance is expected to serve Sinoe, Rivercess, a portion of Margibi including Grand Bassa County.