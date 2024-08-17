Bassa: Buchanan City Manager Decries City Exclusion On Nat’l Budget

Buchanan City Manager Thomas Nimely has disclosed that Buchanan City, Liberia’s second capital, has been excluded from the approved 2024 national budget.

Nimely said it is saddening as a county to be represented on the budget committee by lawmakers but yet to capture the city in the recent 2024 national budget.

Thomas Nimely believes said exclusion poses a serious financial burden on the Buchanan City Corporation (BCC)leadership, especially his office, which is the direct maleficiary in the process.

Speaking to our reporters on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Nimely expressed frustration over the city’s omission from the budget, asserting that it undermines Buchanan’s potential for growth and development.

The Buchanan City Manager revealed that the city is currently reliant on royalties from companies and businesses to pay its workers and meet basic needs.

Thomas Nimely noted that the city mayor is experiencing significant stress due to the financial challenges faced by the Buchanan City Corporation (BCC).

He, however, called on prominent citizens, humanitarian organizations, and diaspora Liberians to support the BCC.

The approved National Budget is intended to fund various national projects, including infrastructure development, education, agriculture, and healthcare services across the country.

At the same time, Thomas Nimely told reporters that the city lacks logistics, and the lone dump truck belonging to the county is down, adding that it is beyond repair.

He therefore calls on every permanent and eminent citizen residing both in and out of the county to see this as a significant challenge to embark on a remarkable legacy for the county.