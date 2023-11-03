Ballot Papers For Runoff Arrive​

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has informed the public that, in keeping with the Commission’s operational plan, ballot papers for the November 14, 2023 Presidential Runoff Election have arrived in the country.

The Three Million Three Hundred Twenty Thousand Five Hundred (3, 320,500) ballot papers arrived in the country on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from the Republic of Ghana on a chartered Ethiopian Cargo flight via the Roberts International Airport. The ballots came alone with other electoral materials including Record of the Count Forms, Mock Ballots, and Tactile Ballot Guides.

The ballots are currently in secured storage under protection of state securities. Deployment of ballot papers and other sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to the 19 magisterial offices in the 15 counties for onward distribution to the 2,080 voting precincts nationwide will commence in the next few days.