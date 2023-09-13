Ballot Boxes, Others Arrive



The National Elections Commission (NEC) informs electoral stakeholders that materials for the October 10, 2023, General Elections have started arriving in the country.

Ballot boxes as well as yellow and gray precinct kits have arrived at the NEC Central Warehouse. Additionally, the NEC has received mock (sample) ballots for all categories of election (President, Senate, and House of Representatives) for training purposes. Tactile ballot guides for the visually impaired and assorted stationery materials for the conduct of the polls have also arrived. Additional materials will be arriving in the coming days. Also, the Commission has produced and is distributing “Know Your Candidates” posters as part of its civic and voter education exercise.

Meanwhile, the packaging of training materials for the October 10, 2023, General Elections began on Monday, September 11, 2023, in the NEC Central Warehouse.

In a related development, training of Trainers (ToT) for magisterial staff will commence on September 13, 2023, at NEC Headquarters in preparation for the October 10 Elections. In addition, the NEC has commenced a series of Training Trainers workshops for agents of political parties and independent candidates for the October 10, 2023, General Elections.