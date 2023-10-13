Ballot Boxes Missing In Nimba

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

MONROVIA-OCT 13-The National Elections Commission announced Friday of the disappearance of ballot boxes in Nimba County, one of Liberia’s biggest and vote-rich county. She did not say how many were missing.

The commission through its chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah made the disclosure at its regular press briefing held at the commission’s headquarters on Friday, October 13, 202,3 in Sinkor.

According to Lansanah, the representative ballot boxes in 32 polling places at two precincts in district number four Nimba county, were taken away by some unknown men.

The ballot boxes, she said contained representative votes which have been sealed since 10th October 2023. She mentioned that the rest of the ballot boxes containing presidential and senatorial votes for the two polling places remain in place. Though she claimed the boxes were stolen by unknown men, she furthered that persons of interest have been arrested, and investigation is expected to be conducted by state security soon.

Similarly, the commission disclosed that the poll was conducted in outstanding precincts in Sinoe County completing the conduct of the election in all 81 precincts in Sinoe county.