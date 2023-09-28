Bad Road Hinders Weah’s Campaign In Lofa

By Washington Tumay Watson -onewash9@gmail.com

One of President George Weah’s six years of achievable developments is road connectivity, something that he attributes to himself as bad road medicine.

But with less than two weeks to the close of legislative and presidential campaign across the country for the October 10 polls, many political parties’ presidential candidates are unable to campaign in Lofa and other parts of the country due to the challenging road conditions including the Southern part of the country.

The Ministry of Public Works is trying to do some quick intervention on those roads because President George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change in line with its campaign strategy to tour the rural parts of the country including Lofa and the southeast counties are expected in that part of the country soon.

Information emanating from those areas revealed that the Ministry of Public Works is unable to make the road fully accessible due to the time the President is expected in the Southeast.

A local journalist who is on a tour with the Liberian leader in Lofa County, disclosed that both President Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor’sconvoys were faced with serious road challenges that allowed them to take hours to get to Voinjama from Zorzor.

The local journalist noted that the machines were on the road pulling vehicles from the mud due to the bad road conditions.

According to the local journalist, if the President can experience such a difficult road situation what about those other presidential candidates who do not have the resources and the rightful vehicles to withstand the bad roads, they are unable to campaign in Lofa and the southeastern part of the country that are facing such deplorable conditions.

President Weah, according to the local journalist,experienced the constraints that the citizens always undergo during the rainy season, something the Liberian leader assured the people of Lofa that funding had been secured for the pavement of their road.

President Weah is expected in the coming days to visit the southeastern part of the country including Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru, Sione, and Rivercess before the closing of his campaign on October 8, 2023 with the road inaccessible as Lofa road.