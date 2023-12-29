AYOWEI Boss Calls on Nat’l, Int’l Organizations To Identify With Tanker Explosion

The Executive Director of the African Youth Empowerment and Women’s Initiatives ( AYOEWI) Madam Leelai Kpukuyou-Browne is calling on National and International Organizations to identify with victims of the fire disaster who are going through intense medical care due to the Fuel tanker exploration that occurred in Toyota, Bong County.

Madam Kpukuyou-Browne, who is a daughter and stakeholder of Bong County is also affected due to family members who were victims of the incident. The tanker was believed to be en route to nearby areas which weren’t fully identified.

In a video that went viral late December 26, Madam Kpukuyou-Browne is seen in a teary mood sending words of consolation and identifying with her people back home through her native vernacular ( Kpelleh).

It was initially reported that at least forty (40) persons died including a pregnant woman while several were badly wounded and just couldn’t be contained at the Phebe Hospital and are currently at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia and other health facilities.

Madam. Browne believes that with the current situations thus leaving many families depressed and victimized, it’s prudent for several organizations including the National Disaster Management Agency, Liberia National Red Cross Society, Charitable, Health and Welfare organizations including Bong Citizens both home and abroad to kindly come to the aid of victims and families.

Madam Kpukuyou-Browne who runs a flagship program under(AYOEWI) named and styled, ” Blanko’s Basket,” continues to provide aid to cross-section of pregnant women and teenage mothers who are facing impoverished situations.

The Blanko’s Basket project has beneficiaries in Bong, Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Bomi and Margibi Counties. With the most recent disaster that occurred in Toyota, Bong County, she has made initial interventions and she continues to keep in touch with her people during this tragic and emotional period.