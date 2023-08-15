“Avoid Them”

By Mark B. Dumbar

As violence continues to erupt during campaign activities, President George Weah has called on his supporters to remain calm and avoid any form of violence during these campaign period.

The Liberian leader urged CDcians to remain peaceful and avoid those who claimed to be former CDcians or other opposition members who would engage them in violent manner as Liberia draws near to its Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Addressing the people of District # 4 Montserrado County on August 14, 2023, President Weah said every CDcians should remain peaceful and avoid violence from any opposition.

The Liberian leader urged supporters and partisans of the CDC to remain peaceful and focus on the elections ahead. During his visitation in District # 4, Montserrado County on Monday, President Weah encouraged the people to vote for him.

He further stated that they should not be carried away by other political leaders who will go in their district after he has gone.

Speaking also, the Vice Standard-bearer of the CDC, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor added that the people of District# 4 should vote wisely and without fear. She assured them that the elections will be free and fair and void of violence in the country.

Madam Taylor assured partisans and supporters of the ruling party that the election is going to be one round victory for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). According to her, the Liberian leader is noted for winning in Montserrado County in everything he is involved in.

Also, the Campaign Chairperson of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Len Eugene Nagbe disclosed that in the 2005 Presidential and Legislative Elections, the people of District # 4 voted for President Weah on a high level. “It should be repeated,” he added.

According to him, the people of District # 4 should vote for President George M. Weah to give him six more years to develop the country.

He thanked the people of District # 4, Montserrado County for turning up to grace the occasion of the Liberian leader in their District. The Campaign Chair encouraged the people of District # 4 Montserrado County to focus on winning the election and avoid election violence.