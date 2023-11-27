Attempt Coup In S/Leone

The government of Sierra Leone has announced a nationwide curfew with immediate effect and all citizens are asked to remain indoors.

This decision allegedly follows the attempt by some unidentified individuals to break in the military armory at Wilberforce barracks.

Sierra Leone has been on the edge of conflict since end of the election that declared President Julius Maada Bio winner in the first round considered rigged by observers. The US Government has since placed sanctions on those allegedly involved in the rigging of the election.

Heavy Gunfire and explosions in Freetown, Sierra Leone has been heard as the government repelled the attack at the military’s main Wilberforce barracks. Government says they are in control of the situation.

According to a release from the Sierra Leonean Government, in the early hours of Sunday November 26, 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into military armory at Wilberforce barracks. The government noted that they have all been rebuffed.

They government assured the public that the situation has been put under control. According to the Sierra Leonean Information Ministry, to enable the security forces to continue the process odapprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect across the country.

“The government strongly advised all citizens to remain indoors,” a special statement from Government of Sierra Leone Ministry of Information and Civic Education noted. The statement was signed by Chernor A. Bah, Minister of Information and Civic Education.

According to report, inmates at the Central Pademba Road prison have been set free as heavy gunfire continued in Freetown. Prison authorities confirmed to Oumaru Fofana of the BBC.