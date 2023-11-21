Asst. MICAT Boss Rubbishes Report Of Looting Office

The Assistant Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has sharply reacted to what he describes as total rubbish that he looted several office items including furniture from his office.
David B. Kolleh, Assistant Minister for Technical Services atMICAT was accused of making away with several office items including desk, flag, chairs, executive chairs, a piece of round table, living chair, among others from his office as the Coalition for Democratic Change Government prepares to turn over power to newly elected President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.
But reacting to the list of items which was posted on social media, Minister Kolleh noted, “I’m watching OK FM 99.5 live and I’m in utter shock as my reputation has come into question by people who have no idea about the kind of sacrifice I made to the office of the Assistant Minister for Technical Services at MICAT.”
He furthered, “Let me provide a quick clarification to the lies, falsehoods and misinformation that people are peddling with at MICAT and the media. When we took over in 2018, the office of the Assistant Minister for Technical Services was not a working environment. It was dirty, and very uncomfortable to work. There were spoiled desks, broken chairs and no air conditioner, broken doors and so on. The Director of Procurement Darlington Cheeks, Atty. Daniel C Gayedyu Jr. the Minister of Information then Chief Eugene Lenn Nagbe are testament that I personally bought everything I had in my office from my pocket.”
In his clarification, Mr. Kollie added, “From rug, new desk, office cabinet, coffee table, ice box, air conditioner, printer, television, guest chair, and I even bought chairs and desks for the New Liberia Newspaper for staff to work as they had nothing to begin work with. I even bought a four door Sedan for my New Liberia Staff to work with, because staff we’re working odd hours.”
He added that due to poor maintenance the car got damaged adding, “Few months ago, I changed my air conditioner to a new unit as the old one was malfunctioning continuously. The Minister of information, Ledgerhood Julius Rennie and the entire administration are in full knowledge of these facts. No one gave me a refund for the items I procured, therefore, it was just fair to take my items home.”
David Kolleh said, “I had no assigned government vehicle. Every vehicle I used came from my savings. If anyone thinks, I’m supposed to keep my properties there for them to work, that person must be dreaming.”
The baseless information has cast a dark cloud over the character of the young Minister who diligently served his country over the last six years as Assistant Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism.
Meanwhile, several staff at MICAT have also rubbished the misleading information against Mr. Kolleh and rained praises on him for using his personal resources to empower other sections of the ministry. They called on Mr. Kolleh not to be deterred over these false allegations that have no basis but only intended to bring his integrity into public disrepute which they said came from his detractors who have nothing positive to contribute to the society.
