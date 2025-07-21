Arrest Agenda: ‘Fully Support The ARREST Agenda For Inclusive Development’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Political Advisor in the Office of Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Josephus Paye, has urged Liberians to fully support the government’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

According to him, the agenda is the vision of well-experienced and visionary leaders, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and his illustrious Vice President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

Serving as Guest Speaker during the 4th graduation ceremony of the Global Literacy International School System (GLISS) located in Mount Barclay Montserrado County, Mr. Paye told the assembly that President Boakai and Vice President Koung have a vast plan for Liberia through the ARREST Agenda, to make Liberia better and attractive for everyone to live with key focus on agriculture, roads, education, sanitation, and tourism.

“Our country will be truly great when we grow more food and feed ourselves, building good roads will make us travel easily and trade, we must improve our educational system by building more schools and equipping them with up-to-date learning materials, and make it better and easier for every child to attend, we must improve our environment by keeping our cities and towns clean and green,” he asserted.

Mr. Paye further disclosed that the ARREST Agenda can only be attainable when everyone works collectively with the government in implementing it for the good of all Liberians, stressing, “It is like a big team project, and everyone has a part to play, we need every Liberian, young and old, to put their hands together and build Mama Liberia up.”

Speaking further Please know that you are already part of something very big and very important, you are the future of Liberia, keep learning, keep growing, and always remember to be good friends and good ambassadors of Global Literacy International School System.”

He also expressed gratitude to parents of the graduates for their unwavering support, especially in these challenging times, indicating that it is a testament to their desire to make Liberia a wonderful place to live.

Mr. Paye however, reflected on the vital role the teachers play in those aspiring young leaders, through their tireless efforts, patience, and passion in molding the minds of Liberia’s precious jewels.

“Let me give special recognition to Madam Naomi Kporga and Angel Sumo, two dedicated and passionate teachers, who have championed the achievements of these illustrious graduates; you have stood the test of time to tutor these kids at the most difficult and complex level of our educational system-preprimary, and to the administration of GLISS,” he said.

Also speaking, the Valedictorian, Joash Arman, urged parents to continue with their efforts to invest in their education.

According to him, education is the key that opens the doors and discovers who that person is and prepares such person for the future, stressing that every society needs to prepare and educate people.

