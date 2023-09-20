ArcelorMittal’s US$2.2M Investment In Scholarships

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), a prominent player in Liberia’s mining and business sectors, has made a resounding commitment to the nation’s future by investing over US$2.2 million in an international scholarship program since 2012.

This monumental initiative emphasizes the company’s belief in education as the key to Liberia’s sustainable development and progress.

AML’s scholarship program has consistently provided promising Liberian students with the opportunity to pursue advanced degrees at esteemed international institutions around the world.

This initiative, far more than a corporate obligation, represents a profound investment in Liberia’s human capital – the driving force behind the nation’s future prosperity.

Speaking to the investment by AML in Liberia’s educational sector a prominent businessman in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County- Joseph Dayougar told our reporter “No other company in Liberia has taken the strides Mittal has taken”.

“For me I firmly believe that education is the foundation of national development. By investing in these scholarships, I believe Mittal is sowing the seeds for a stronger, more prosperous Liberia. Our Children are future leaders, and we are committed to nurturing their potential.”

The impact of these scholarships extends well beyond financial support. AML’s investment enables talented Liberian students to access world-class education, equipping them with cutting-edge knowledge and skills that can drive transformative change in Liberia. These scholarships are not just about individual growth; they are an investment in Liberia’s collective future.

What sets AML apart is not just the scale of their investment but also the scope of their vision. As a major contributor to the mining and business sectors, AML’s commitment to education aligns seamlessly with their broader vision of a thriving Liberia. The company’s operations have contributed to job creation, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

However, the sustainability of such initiatives depends on a collaborative effort from the government and people of Liberia.

To fully realize the potential of AML’s operations and investments, the Government of Liberia must provide unwavering support and an enabling environment. AML’s activities, while beneficial to the company, also have far-reaching positive effects on the nation’s economy and the well-being of its people.

In conclusion, ArcelorMittal Liberia’s investment of over US$2.2 million in international scholarships represents a monumental commitment to Liberia’s future. No other company has matched the depth and breadth of AML’s investment in education, emphasizing its unique role in shaping Liberia’s destiny.

It is incumbent upon the government to wholeheartedly support AML’s operations, recognizing that such collaboration is essential for the greater good of Liberia and its people. By working together, Liberia can harness the full potential of its resources, ensuring prosperity and development for all.