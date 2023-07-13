ArcelorMittal’s Sports Tournament Kick Start In Nimba

MONROVIA-The tournament seeks to add flavor to the Independence Day celebrations by bringing together AML’s mining communities who will compete in both kickball and Football matches.

The tournament is being held under the theme, “Play for Peace: Transforming Communities Through Sports.” Opening matches will take place this Tuesday, July 18 simultaneously in Grand Bassa, Bong and Nimba Counties.

The tournament will feature a total of 24 teams across ArcelorMittal’s host communities to promote unity and peaceful coexistence that can transform communities.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2022, Green Hill Quarry will play Gbaata while Yopea and Camp Two will also battle each other in football and kickball in Bong County respectively.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023 the winner from the Green Hill Quarry VS Gbaata games will play the winner of the Yopea VS Camp 2 games in Football and Kickball.

Winners will book a space to the grand finals which are scheduled to take place at the Doris Williams Sports Stadium in Buchanan City on from July 25 to 26, 2023.

All matches in Bong County will be played at the Green Hill Quarry Sports Pitch. In kickball and football, Compound 3 will play Barseeigiah Town on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

On that same day, ‘Own Your Own’ and Barseeigiah Town in Grand Bassa are scheduled to play in kickball and football.

In Nimba County Lugbeyee and Gbapa will go head-to-head in football and kickball at the Yekepa Sports Ground in July 18 while SehGeh and Duo communities play for a spot to the Nimba finals at the Yekepa Sports Ground.

Arcelor Mittal said winners from the games in Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa will then play with each other in the grand finals from July 25 to 26, 2023 at the Doris Williams Sports pitch in Buchanan City. It’s the AML Cup 2023.

According to AML, the theme of the tournament emphasizes the role of sports in maintaining social harmony, fostering mutual respect, and upholding the values that define us.

Furthermore, the tournament provides a unique opportunity to connect with communities close to AML operations and demonstrate ArcelorMittal support to strengthen and build strong community engagement and protect its social license to operate.

The objective is to foster a stronger relationship between the host communities and ArcelorMittal and promote peace and human values