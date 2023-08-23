ArcelorMittal’s New Housing Project

Business
By Joy Wonder Wilson
225

Last week ArcelorMittal Liberia undraped a groundbreaking plan for the construction of more than 50 concrete housing units for Liberian workers.

The new AML staff facility dubbed Tokadeh Hosing Project is located along the main road leading to Yekepa from Tokadeh Junction and will covering more than 29.12 acres of land.

We have come to understand that the project is under ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Phase II Project Infrastructure initiative designed to be done in two phases.

AML authorities say by investing in this new housing project is a testament its commitment to improving the wellbeing of staff which is considered a top management priority.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Jozephus Coenen said it has always been the commitment of ArcelorMittal Liberia to create the best possible and most favorable work environment for employees.

 

The construction of these new housing units for more than 1040 staff is aligned with ArcelorMittal’s strategic business objective, especially in the context of the Phase II Expansion project, the CEO added.

This paper understands that the massive housing project was necessary as according to AML CEO, “the size of our workforce is seeing a significant increase, hence the need for us to expand and improve our facilities to accommodate them.”

The new staff home complex by one of the largest global mining companies which already has more than 1.7 billion investments in Liberia comes with several benefits that include a canteen, a gym, a laundry building, a recreation center, one facility management office and a mini clinic.

The facility will be fenced entirely with three security booths and all other civil infrastructure such as roads, drainages, water, and power supply system, the company stated.

It will address the issue of sufficient housing availability in the remote mining area of Tokadeh where finding suitable accommodation can be a challenge.

By providing this new improved housing, ArcelorMittal is ensuring that her employees have a safe and comfortable place to live, which can improve overall well-being, job satisfaction, and help attract and retain skilled talent in a competitive job market.

Access to such quality housing will also provide longer employment for Liberian staff to stay with ArcelorMittal for longer periods, thereby reducing turnover and the associated costs of recruitment and training for a company that is already investing heavily in training and staff capacity development.

One of the most important details released by ArcelorMittal on this new investment in housing is the fact that all the 1040 occupants of new facility will continue to receive housing allowances from the company.

The company believes a continuation of payment of housing allowance to employees even though they are provided with housing will allow Liberian employees to save and build homes for themselves and their families.

Joy Wonder Wilson 177 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
33 Comments
  1. Josephjeore says

    [url=https://diflucanfns.online/]discount diflucan[/url]

    Reply
  2. Ashkab says

    [url=http://albuterolx.com/]albuterol 0.5[/url]

    Reply
  3. Suekab says

    [url=http://lyrjca.online/]lyrica 225 mg[/url]

    Reply
  4. Ivykab says

    [url=https://synteroid.online/]synthroid generic brand[/url]

    Reply
  5. Ivykab says

    [url=https://albuterolx.com/]order albuterol online no prescription[/url]

    Reply
  6. Ivykab says

    [url=https://flomaxr.online/]how to get flomax rx[/url]

    Reply
  7. Suekab says

    [url=http://acutanetab.online/]accutane generic[/url]

    Reply
  8. Alankab says

    [url=http://bactrim.download/]bactrim online no prescrition[/url]

    Reply
  9. Marykab says

    [url=http://celecoxib.party/]celebrex capsule[/url]

    Reply
  10. Ashkab says

    [url=http://happyfamilyonlinepharmacy.net/]mexican online mail order pharmacy[/url]

    Reply
  11. Curtislam says

    [url=https://albuterolx.com/]albuterol tablets uk[/url]

    Reply
  12. Jackkab says

    [url=https://synthroid.party/]buy synthroid online without a prescription[/url]

    Reply
  13. Ivykab says

    [url=http://cephalexin.party/]cephalexin discount coupon[/url]

    Reply
  14. Ashkab says

    [url=http://doxycyclinetl.online/]doxycycline 75 mg cost[/url]

    Reply
  15. Jackkab says

    [url=http://amoxicillincps.online/]amoxicillin price india[/url]

    Reply
  16. Curtislam says

    [url=https://difluca.com/]where to get diflucan without a prescription[/url]

    Reply
  17. Samkab says

    [url=http://synteroid.online/]synthroid online pharmacy[/url]

    Reply
  18. Samkab says

    [url=https://propranolol.science/]buy propranolol no prescription[/url]

    Reply
  19. Ivykab says

    [url=https://cephalexin.party/]keflex 3597[/url]

    Reply
  20. Marykab says

    [url=http://amoxicillincps.online/]augmentin 625 mg buy online[/url]

    Reply
  21. Marykab says

    [url=http://synthroid.party/]synthroid 300 mcg canada[/url]

    Reply
  22. Suekab says

    [url=http://synthroid.party/]how can i get synthroid cheap[/url]

    Reply
  23. Ivykab says

    [url=http://clopidogrel.party/]clopidogrel 75 mg cost[/url]

    Reply
  24. Marykab says

    [url=https://diclofenac.pics/]medication voltaren gel[/url]

    Reply
  25. Ashkab says

    [url=https://finasteride.skin/]propecia 2017[/url]

    Reply
  26. Josephjeore says

    [url=http://synteroid.online/]137 mg synthroid[/url]

    Reply
  27. Ivykab says

    [url=http://doxycyclinetl.online/]cheap doxy[/url]

    Reply
  28. Ashkab says

    [url=https://finasteride.skin/]buy real propecia online[/url]

    Reply
  29. Curtislam says

    [url=https://acutanetab.online/]accutane tablets buy online[/url]

    Reply
  30. Alankab says

    [url=https://amoxicillincps.online/]augmentin rx discount[/url]

    Reply
  31. Alankab says

    [url=http://hydroxychloroquine.best/]plaquenil generic 200 mg coupon[/url]

    Reply
  32. Ashkab says

    [url=https://diflucanfns.online/]diflucan coupon[/url]

    Reply
  33. Eyekab says

    [url=http://deltasone.skin/]prednisone 5mg over the counter[/url]

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.