ArcelorMittal: “We Enjoy Explicit Confidence in Working with ArcelorMittal,” Ministry of Youth & Sports Declares

Monrovia, Liberia – Over the weekend, global steel company ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting grassroots sports development in Liberia.

This was highlighted by the company’s presentation of two checks, each worth USD 5,000, to River Gee and Rivercess Counties, the winners of the football and kickball categories, respectively, in the recently concluded National County Sports Meet.

The presentation ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by AML’s outgoing CEO Jozephus Coenen, who handed over the prizes.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Head of Sustainability and External Relations emphasized that the cash prizes reflect the company’s dedication to initiatives that promote national unity and youth development.

“All of this,” he said, “is underpinned in ArcelorMittal Liberia’s youth development program, whether at the national or county levels.”

Deputy Minister for Sports Andy Quamie expressed gratitude to AML for fulfilling its sponsorship agreement and noted the Ministry’s explicit trust and confidence in ArcelorMittal Liberia’s management.

“For the last three years, you have supported the National County Sports Meet. We are looking forward again to the 2024-2025 event. We don’t want the headline sponsor to go to another entity. We enjoy explicit confidence in working with the ArcelorMittal family.

As Deputy Minister for Sports, I appeal to you to consider being the headline sponsor for this year’s National County Sports Meet. We thank you for your commitment to the people of Nimba, Bong, and Bassa. Rivercess and River Gee are happy that you have honored your commitment after the county meet, ” he concluded.

An AML symbolic cheque presented to River Gee County, winner of football category

As the headline sponsor, ArcelorMittal has consistently allocated funds to support the tournament’s organization and provide direct financial benefits to the participating counties.

The company stated it is proud to support efforts to promote peace, unity, and national development through sports.

ArcelorMittal’s sponsorship of the National County Sports Meet not only provides financial support but also enhances the profile of one of Liberia’s most significant sporting events.

The National County Sports Meet, a highlight in Liberia’s sporting calendar, brings together counties from across the nation to compete in various sports, fostering regional pride and unity.

This year’s event saw River Gee and Rivercess Counties emerge victorious, securing the top spots in football and kickball, respectively.

AML officials noted that fulfilling this key sponsorship requirement continues ArcelorMittal’s longstanding support for sports in Liberia, incl