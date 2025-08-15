ArcelorMittal Training Academy, ABC University Collaborate to Train Teachers for Job Applicants from Fenceline Communities

ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA) in partnership with the African Bible College University has completed a three-week teacher training session for 20 teachers.

Teachers from various institutions were chosen for the training. Their role is to teach Mathematics and English to job seekers and vocational trainees from nearby fence-line communities.

In a remark at a brief certification program on the campus of ABU, Dawie Loots, Manager of AMLTA, stated that the collaboration between his institution and ABU is meant to build the capacity of qualified and competent teachers who will help mentor job and training applicants to be prepared for the opportunities ahead of them.

In the past, there have been concerns that during ArcelorMittal Liberia’s recruitment for jobs or vocational training, people from fence-line communities were being overlooked in favor of candidates from other areas. However, a key challenge identified is that many local applicants struggle to pass the required English and Mathematics tests, which are used to assess their academic readiness.

Providing context for the training, Mr. Loots explained that in response to these concerns, AMLTA last year administered its aptitude test exclusively within the fence-line communities. Based on the results, candidates were placed into three categories: P1, P2, and P3. P3 represents the highest score, leading directly to entry into the training center; P2 indicates a strong pass; and P1 reflects a pass but at a lower level.

Mr. Loots noted that English and Mathematics remain the subjects where many applicants face the most difficulty. “We want people from our fence-line communities to get jobs and training opportunities, but too often, they fall short in English and Math. That’s why we are asking you to help strengthen their skills in these subjects, so they are better prepared,” he said.

He praised the participants for dedicating three weeks to this training and encouraged them to give their best, work toward their professional goals, and excel in the important roles they are being prepared to perform.

Neah G. Malue, Acting Vice Chancellor of African Bible College University, commended AMLTA for the collaboration and urged participants to exhibit what they achieved to reflect the goal of the company.

Mr. Malue further asserted: “If you want money or anything, please contact us at ABCU and not the company. We are responsible for financial matters and not the company. We don’t want you to go and take the airwaves to castigate the company because you are not getting paid or whatever. It’s not the company but ABCU, and when you want anything, please ask us.”

Sharon Blignaut, facilitator of the training, also commended the participants for their patience and interest expressed during the training. She also expressed her gratitude to AMLTA Management for allowing her to facilitate the training, noting that she sees it as a great opportunity to have a learning and facilitating session with Liberians.