ArcelorMittal Reaffirms Commitment To Environmental Sstewardship

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship as it joined the global community in celebration of World Environment Day (WED).

This year’s celebration, observed on Tuesday, September 9, coincided with the company’s monthly litter parade initiative, which brought together employees and community members in Buchanan and Yekepa to promote cleanliness and raise awareness on sustainable practices.

The colorful event saw AML’s Environmental Champions wearing specially designed T-shirts as they led clean-up exercises across the company’s work sites, demonstrating the mining giant’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

Duke Davis, AML’s Superintendent for Environment in Buchanan, described World Environment Day as both a global reminder and a personal call to action.

“World Environment Day is a moment of accountability and renewal, a time to reflect on our footprint and recommit to protecting the Earth. For us at AML, it is also a celebration of nature and a spark for activism. Through initiatives like the litter parade, we encourage our supervisors, managers, and employees to take environmental cleanliness seriously and to implement our environmental policies in every aspect of their work,” Davis said.

He listed a number of safeguards AML has put in place to protect the environment in its concession areas, including a zero tolerance for oil spills at operational sites; construction of sediment control structures to minimize contamination of the ocean and sensitive ecosystems; monthly water quality monitoring at discharge locations; a weekly air and noise monitoring using advanced equipment, including Dust Sentry monitors at the Buchanan Port; as well as monthly waste management awareness programs for employees and contractors.

Beyond these technical safeguards, ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to prioritize long-term sustainability by embedding environmental protection into every stage of its operations. The company invests in training programs for employees and contractors to ensure global best practices are followed, partners with local communities to promote environmental awareness, and allocates resources toward initiatives that restore and preserve biodiversity in mining areas. AML’s leadership has emphasized that protecting the environment is not just a compliance requirement but a core value that guides how the company does business in Liberia.