The Health Officer of Nimba County has highlighted the invaluable contributions of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) to the healthcare sector in Nimba County.
In her statement, Dr. Netty Joe underscored the significance of AML’s involvement, particularly in the relocation of the GW Harley Hospital which has faced challenged due to its clones to the railway.
The move, which aims to address the inconveniences associated with the hospital’s proximity to the train track, promises to bring significant benefits to the healthcare system in Nimba and Liberia.
Dr. Joe commended AML for its steadfast commitment to this crucial relocation project, revealing that the company had initiated payments to a construction firm to kickstart the process.
The company’s proactive engagement in the project is evident, as according to the Nimba County HealthOfficer, the contractor has visited the site and even begun preparations such as molding bricks.
Dr. Joe expressed hope that with AML’s support, the construction process would be expedited, ensuring swift access to improved healthcare services in the region.
“The relocation of the GW Harley Hospital from its current location in Saniquellie City to Sehyikimpa-Sanniquellie Mahn District represents a significant step forward for healthcare infrastructure in Nimba County” she added.
Dr. Joe acknowledged AML’s vital role in supporting public health initiatives throughout the county. She emphasized that AML’s contributions have already resulted in the improved operation of the GW Harley Hospital, positively impacting the residents of Nimba County.
She further expressed her anticipation of additional collaborations with AML, underscoring their potential to enhance the delivery of high-quality public healthcare services.
While unconfirmed reports suggest that AML is providing over $200,000 for this relocation, its tangible commitment to this endeavor is evident in the groundbreaking ceremony held in 2020, attended by President Weah, Ministry of Health officials, and AML representatives.
ArcelorMittal Liberia’s steadfast support for healthcare in Nimba County represents a significant step towards improving the lives of the people of Nimba County.
The company’s commitment to facilitating the relocation of the GW Harley Hospital is poised to have a profound and lasting impact on healthcare delivery, ensuring a healthier future for Nimba County and Liberia as a whole.
