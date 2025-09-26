ArcelorMittal Liberia Welcomes Joint Senate Committee’s Visit and Phase II Expansion Project

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–ArcelorMittal Liberia welcomes the recent fact-finding visit by the Joint Senate Committee on MDA Compliance to our Yekepa Concession (Tokadeh and Yekepa). This engagement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of corporate governance.

In a statement issued Thursday, ArcelorMittal affirms its full compliance with the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) and take pride in our ongoing contributions to Liberia’s economic growth, infrastructure development, and community investment.

It added that it remains open to the Committee’s observations and recommendations and look forward to continued constructive collaboration with all stakeholders.

“We also wish to clarify some misinformation circulating online about the cost of our ongoing Phase II Expansion Project (sometimes referred to as the concentrator phase). The Phase II Expansion Project represents one of the most significant post-war private sector investments in Liberia,” ArcelorMittal statement read.

“For the record, the cost of the currently ongoing phase of the Project is approximately US$ 1.8 billion, which includes construction of a world-class concentrator plant, major upgrade and expansion of capacity of rail and port infrastructure, and new train unloading facility. Others are a tailings storage facility, 100 MGW power plant at Tokadeh and Buchanan, material handling facilities at both Buchanan and Tokadeh, all associated auxiliary infrastructure, and incremental investment to expanding operating capacity for 20 million tons per annum of iron ore production,” the company added.

ArcelorMittal also stated that it is creating substantial local employment opportunities for over 7,500 Liberians (directly and indirectly) and investing in skills development programs for Liberians.

According to the Company, the expanded investment reflects ArcelorMittal Liberia’s long-term commitment to delivering lasting benefits for Liberia and its people.

“We remain firmly on track to deliver the Phase II Expansion, in close partnership with the Government of Liberia and other stakeholders,” the staterment said.