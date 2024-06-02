ArcelorMittal Liberia Ramps-up Recruitment for Phase 2 Expansion Project

Nimba County-ArcelorMittal Liberia is recruiting many technical and low-skilled individuals for its ambitious phase 2 expansion project.

The expansion, valued at over $1.7 billion, encompasses the construction of a substantial ore processing plant in Yekepa, along with upgrades to railway and port facilities.

The company’s expansion is expected to meaningfully boost local employment and economic growth.

Over the past months, the company has issued calls for applications from qualified candidates for various key positions. Among the roles needed are Rolling Stock Maintenance Manager, Mine Planning Engineer, and Supervisor-Construction EC & I.

Additionally, ArcelorMittal Liberia is seeking a Biodiversity Superintendent, reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The company is also investing in training dozens of young technicians who will eventually work at the ore processing plant once it is completed.

To ensure that the direct mine communities benefit from this expansion, ArcelorMittal Liberia has also initiated a scholarship program targeting school-going children in the host communities of Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba Counties.

The ArcelorMittal Liberia Community Development scholarship aims to fully fund the educational needs of these children, further illustrating the company’s dedication to community development and support.

The phase 2 expansion promises to bring considerable social and economic benefits.

By strengthening the cargo handling capacity of the port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County, the project is expected to help the government generate additional revenue from port users.

This enhancement aligns with the broader goals of the expansion, which include increasing the volume of ore mined and shipped from Liberia.

As part of the expansion plan, the county social development fund allocated to Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba Counties is set to increase. Currently, ArcelorMittal pays $1.5 million to Nimba, $1 million to Grand Bassa, and $500,000 to Bong County each year.

With increased mining and shipping activities, the funds provided to these counties will rise, enabling more substantial interventions in the lives of local residents affected by the company’s operations.

The taxes and royalties paid by ArcelorMittal to the government are also projected to double, reaching approximately $80 million annually from the current $40 to $45 million.

This significant increase in funding is expected to be a boon for the country, providing vital resources that can be used to address pressing issues in education, health, and infrastructure.

This development holds promise for the administration of President Joseph Boakai, offering much-needed financial support to tackle the country’s challenges.