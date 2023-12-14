ArcelorMittal Liberia is ‘Title Sponsor’ for County Meet 2023/2024

Monrovia, Montserrado (December 13, 2023) ̶ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has been announced as the ‘Title Sponsor’ of the 2023/2024 National County Sports Meet which kicks off on Sunday, December 17, 2023 across the country.

ArcelorMittal Liberia is providing significant financial support to the organizing committee of the competition through Liberia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, and additional direct support to Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties where the company operates.

AML’s sponsorship was unveiled Wednesday in Monrovia at its Mamba Point office during the presentation of sponsorship cheques to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and authorities of Bong, Grand Bassa, and Nimba counties.

Speaking on behalf of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Chief Executive Officer, the company’s Head of Corporate Services Sam ‘Steve’ Stevquoah affirmed AML’s commitment to Liberia as a strategic economic and development partner.

‘ArcelorMittal prides itself as a strategic partner in Liberia’s development,” Stevquoah emphasized.

The AML Head of Corporate Services said despite the operational challenges of 2023 which adversely impacted the company’s operations, AML’s management still considers the County Meet as an important unifying tool to bring Liberians closer together and therefore supports it.

Stevquoah named some of the operational challenges as rail sabotage, theft of rail components leading to derailment, and illegal disruptions to AML’s operations. He called on all Liberians, the government, and AML stakeholders to work together to create a safe and protected business environment for investors.

Speaking earlier during the presentation ceremony, AML’s head of External Relations and Sustainability, Marcus Wleh, said AML has been identifying with and supporting community and local initiatives since the inception of its operations in Liberia. He said in 2016, the company began providing sponsorship to the nation’s premier sporting activities and assured that AML is here for the long haul.

Representing the Government of Liberia was Andy Quamie, Deputy Minister for Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Deputy Minister Quamie commended the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia for its continuous support to the organization of the National County Sports Meet.

Quamie said this year’s competition comes at a critical time, after a highly contested election that in some way divided the country along political lines.

“Liberians were split along party lines during theelections, so the County Meet is needed to help unite the country. During the County Meet, regardless of which political party one is from, Liberians unite to support their county.”

This year’s competition is taking place under the theme “Liberia, a Nation United Under a Purpose.”

The County Meet is the biggest sporting event in Liberia and it brings together teams from Liberia’s fifteen (15) counties who challenge each other to become champions in various sports including Football, Kickball, Basketball, Track and Field, etc.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has a long history of support to sports and youth development in Liberia. For the last two editions of the National County Sports Meet, ArcelorMittal Liberia was again the biggest sponsor.

The National County Sports Meet promotes, peace, unity, reconciliation, and development in Liberia.

This year’s tournament kicks off on Sunday,December 17, and runs up to January 14, 2024.