ArcelorMittal Liberia Dedicates Sewage Mitigation Projects in Buchanan Communities

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, August 20, 2025 – ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has turned over a series of water and sanitation facilities to residents of its fence-line communities in Buchanan, reaffirming its commitment to improving public health and community wellbeing.

The official dedication took place Wednesday, August 20, in the Central Airfield Community near AML’s airstrip on the outskirts of Buchanan. At the ceremony, AML handed over five newly installed hand pumps and five modern public toilets to residents of Lemuel Town, Airfield Town, Family Town, Norway Town, and Sayou Town.

The projects form part of the Buchanan Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiative launched by AML in 2024. The program was designed to address water and sanitation challenges faced by communities within the company’s concession area. It aims to ensure sustainable access to clean drinking water and safe sanitation facilities while promoting long-term environmental and public health improvements.

As part of the broader WASH intervention, AML worked with community leaders to identify locations for hand pumps, contracted reputable firms for the installations, and trained residents to properly maintain the facilities and safely store water. During construction, the company also provided 10,567 sachets of purified mineral water to residents to ease the immediate burden of accessing safe water.

The total investment in the Buchanan WASH project amounts to US$108,709.50.

Speaking at the handover, AML’s Head of Sustainability and External Relations, Marcus Wleh, said the projects reflect a different and more inclusive approach to community development.

“The idea is for communities to manage the projects in a sustainable way so that they last longer and continue to serve the people who most need them,” Wleh explained. “The towns should have committees to manage these projects in a responsible manner. These interventions were implemented upon the direct request of the communities, and ArcelorMittal is always ready to support its host communities.”

Town Chief Lawrence Sumo expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, noting the facilities mark a historic first for the five towns. “We are happy that ArcelorMittal Liberia has done this for us. We don’t know how to thank you, but God will bless ArcelorMittal for doing this for us,” he said.

Beyond the hand pumps and toilets, AML disclosed it is currently constructing 10 water tanks, each with the capacity to supply safe drinking water to as many as 500 people daily. These tanks are being built across Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties and are expected to be dedicated in the coming weeks.

The Buchanan sewage mitigation projects underscore ArcelorMittal Liberia’s growing investment in sustainable, nature-based solutions that address pressing environmental and health challenges while directly benefiting people in its operational areas.