ArcelorMittal Liberia Champions Education For Liberian Youths

In a remarkable display of corporate responsibility, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), the leading private investment in Liberia has taken significant strides towards shaping a brighter future for the country’s children.

The company provides an education subsidy for its employees, ensuring that the next generation receives the gift of knowledge which is ideal to transform the nation.

Notably, for employees, AML shoulders the burden of school fees for up to five children of each employee, a move that could positively impact thousands of youngsters across the nation.

With approximately 2141 employees currently on its roster, the ripple effect of this educational support is profound. The expansion of ArcelorMittal Liberia signifies not only economic growth but also a commitment to nurturing the educational landscape of Liberia.

Roughly 10,500 more children are being educated by ArcelorMittal’s education subsidy for workers with employee status. The company also provides jobs for more than 5,300 direct and indirect contractors who are involved with its mining and logistics operations.

The company’s reach extends beyond its workforce, as it runs a local community development scholarship in Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties.

This scholarship benefits numerous high school students, amplifying the impact of AML’s benevolent initiatives.

Moreover, ArcelorMittal Liberia manages an international scholarship program, offering Liberian youths the opportunity to pursue world-class education at recognized universities worldwide.

This move not only elevates individual lives but also contributes to the development of skilled human capital crucial for the nation’s progress on the global stage.

In addition to its scholarship programs, AML has established three schools – primary, junior high, and senior high – in Yekepa, Nimba County.

These institutions offer free education to the children of company employees, government workers, and community members in Yekepa.

The inclusivity of this approach, encompassing not just employees but also various stakeholders, demonstrates ArcelorMittal Liberia’s commitment to holistic development.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s impact on the country goes beyond the realm of education. The company has consistently contributed the highest revenue to the Liberian government for the past four years and boasts the largest number of employees in the private sector.

Its commitment to a long-term stay in Liberia, with a planned investment exceeding a billion dollars for the proposed phase two expansion project, is a testament to the company’s dedication to the nation’s prosperity.

However, this commitment has not been without its challenges. Advocates and stakeholders in Liberia have been urging the government to pass the 3rd ArcelorMittal Mineral Development Agreement into law.

Recognizing the immense potential of this agreement to usher in economic prosperity, these voices emphasize the need to embrace and support initiatives that have the capacity to elevate Liberia’s standing on the global economic stage.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s multifaceted approach to education and economic development stands as a beacon of hope for Liberia’s future.

By investing in the education of the nation’s youth, AML is sowing the seeds for a prosperous and educated populace, poised to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

As Liberia stands at the crossroads of progress, ArcelorMittal Liberia’s unwavering commitment offers a compelling blueprint for sustainable corporate engagement and national growth.