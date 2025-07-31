ArcelorMittal Celebrates July 26 with Fence Line Communities in Nimba County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nimba County, Liberia – July 27, 2025 – to show community spirit and corporate citizenship, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) on July 28,2025, joined fence line communities across Nimba County in celebrating Liberia’s 178 Independence Day.

The celebration was held in several towns and villages within the company’s operational areas, in Nimba notably Gbedin, Zolowee, and other concession-impacted communities in Electoral District #2.

It was a day of joy and reflection, particularly in Zolowee, where over 700 children gathered to mark the occasion and received gift packages from the company.

The event featured fun-filled activities for children and symbolic distributions of snacks, slippers, and toys. For many of the young beneficiaries, it was a memorable experience and a rare opportunity to celebrate the nation’s independence in a festive and inclusive atmosphere.

Zolowee, one of the key communities located near ArcelorMittal’s operations, extended heartfelt thanks to the company for thinking about the children in the area. The town’s youth chairman, Mr. Wesley Gbato, expressed his appreciation during the celebration.

“AML, thank you plenty for all you’re doing,” Mr. Gbato said. “This celebration means a lot to our community, especially the children who feel remembered and valued.”

Parents who attended the event were equally moved by the company’s outreach. One parent, speaking to journalists, commended AML for organizing the celebration and providing gifts for the children.

“I want to tell AML thank you so much. My son received slippers, popcorn, and candy. They were not doing this before, so I want to tell them a very big thank you for all they are doing now. Let them continue,” the parent shared with emotion.

ArcelorMittal Liberia, one of Liberia’s largest investors and employers, has continued to strengthen its relationship with host communities through consistent engagement and support. The July 26 celebration adds to the company’s ongoing commitment to community development and social inclusion.

AML has reaffirmed dedication to supporting fence line communities through not only infrastructure and economic development but also social investments that promote unity, culture, and well-being.

As Liberia marked its independence, the celebration in Nimba served as a reminder that national development is not only about big projects, but also about the small acts of kindness and shared experiences that bring people together.

For many in Zolowee and surrounding areas, AML’s presence at this year’s July 26 festivities was more than symbolic; it was a statement of solidarity and care for the people most directly affected by its operations.