Arcelor Mittal on Rail Siding Extension

YEKEPA-ArcelorMittal Liberia is advancing its Phase II expansion project with the construction of a departure rail siding extension along the Buchanan rail track between Kilometer 2.5 and Kilometer 4 in Grand Bassa County.

The project is intended to strengthen Liberia’s rail infrastructure and significantly increase the company’s capacity to transport iron ore. According to Seikor P. Flomo, a young Liberian engineer from Grand Bassa overseeing the works, the siding extension will allow two trains to be prepared simultaneously for departure, enabling the company to transport both Direct Shipment Ore and Concentrated Iron Ore more efficiently. He explained that the scope of the project includes building a formation to accommodate two tracks with a service road, and that construction is being carried out by WBHO, an international engineering contractor.

The rail siding extension is a critical element of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s transition from producing and transporting five million metric tons of ore annually to 20 million tons under its Phase II expansion.

Expanding the rail network is essential to handle the anticipated increase in output. Flomo emphasized that the initiative will not only strengthen the company’s operations but also enhance Liberia’s rail sector, positioning it as a world-class infrastructure system capable of attracting additional investment. The year-long project began in January and is scheduled for completion in December 2025.

ArcelorMittal’s Liberia Phase II project, with a capacity of 15 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate, is widely regarded as a transformative undertaking for both the company and the country. It involves the construction of a state-of-the-art concentrator plant and major upgrades to the existing rail and port infrastructure to support the processing and shipment of concentrated ore.

Commissioning of the concentrator is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, and while construction advances across engineering, procurement, and controls, operations continue in Direct Shipping Ore mode. The company has highlighted that the highest construction standards are being applied, with a strong focus on health and safety. Its Health, Safety and Environment team is working closely with contractors to ensure compliance with international benchmarks.

Beyond its strategic importance to ArcelorMittal’s long-term ore security, the Phase II project has far-reaching economic and social benefits for Liberia. Infrastructure upgrades, including road development, are being carried out alongside the mining expansion, while the construction phase has already generated significant job opportunities for local communities.

Once operational, the new plant is also expected to drive further employment creation. ArcelorMittal Liberia has underscored its commitment to retaining and expanding local representation across all levels, including leadership roles, and is investing heavily in skills development through initiatives such as the ArcelorMittal Training Academy.

The Phase II project is therefore not only a vital strategic asset for ArcelorMittal but also a cornerstone of Liberia’s economic development. Its successful completion will strengthen the company’s leadership in the global iron ore market, generate sustainable employment, and reinforce the role of Liberia as an emerging hub for modern mining and infrastructure growth.

