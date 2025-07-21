Arcelor Mittal: A Liberian-Focused Workforce Driving Global Excellence in Mining

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–At the heart of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s success is a powerful national commitment to place Liberians at the center of its operations and leadership. With over 3,000 direct Liberian employees, ArcelorMittal Liberia has become a true model for homegrown empowerment in the private sector.

Across every department from mine operations to corporate leadership Liberians are not just filling seats, they are actively shaping the future of the country’s largest foreign investment. In the heart of Grand Bassa County, local engineer Augustine Quaye now leads advanced operations at the company’s state-of-the-art concentrator plant. In the finance department, Elizabeth Kollie ensures sound oversight and integrity in AML’s fiscal operations.

This deliberate approach reflects a long-term vision of shared prosperity: when Liberians grow, Liberia grows. While many companies lean heavily on expatriate expertise, AML is cultivating a workforce that draws strength from within, building the skills, leadership, and confidence the country needs to compete globally.

“The company has shown me that hard work and learning can take me anywhere. I never thought I’d be leading a team of 40 people,” says Emmanuel Nyan, a shift supervisor who began his journey as a machine helper ten years ago.

As Liberia celebrates 178 years of independence, the workforce at AML represents something even deeper and is a powerful shift where Liberians are no longer just participating in the economy but driving it forward with skill and pride. By operating one of the most complex iron ore concentrators in West Africa, these professionals are pushing Liberia onto the world stage. The refined ore produced through their expertise is powering global steelmaking, a testament to the role Liberians now play in shaping excellence beyond their borders.

A closer look at AML’s employment records as of May 31, 2025, shows that the company employs 2,848 full-time staff. Of these, 2,555 are Liberians, making up 90 percent of the direct workforce.

The remaining 293 positions are held by expatriates, accounting for just 10 percent of the full-time workforce. These foreign professionals were brought in to fill highly specialized technical roles that are currently scarce within Liberia’s labor market. Their expertise is essential to the successful implementation of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s massive Phase Two expansion project, which includes the construction of a sophisticated ore concentrator, a new power plant, significant upgrades to the Buchanan Port, the expansion of the Yekepa–Buchanan railway, and the development of a Tailing Management Facility.

These projects demand deep experience in areas such as large-scale construction engineering, advanced mineral processing, and heavy infrastructure deployment — expertise that takes years of training and global exposure to master. However, even with the presence of these international specialists, AML has deliberately ensured that their work includes close collaboration with Liberian colleagues. This has resulted in the steady transfer of skills and knowledge across disciplines, laying the foundation for a future generation of highly capable Liberian technical experts.

Through this model of collaborative implementation, Liberian engineers, electricians, welders, and plant operators are gaining hands-on experience with modern technologies and processes rarely available elsewhere in the country. The long-term benefit of this partnership is clear: it is preparing Liberians to eventually take full ownership of these complex systems and ensuring that the country retains the know-how to support and manage industrial growth well into the future.

In addition to permanent staff, AML’s operation relies on a significant number of fixed-term and contractor employees, especially for Phase Two of its expansion. As of April 30, 2025, the company had 6,147 people working under these categories. Of this figure, 4,705 are Liberians 77 percent while 1,442 expatriates, primarily technical and construction specialists, represent 23 percent.

When combined, AML’s total workforce reaches 8,995, with 7,260 Liberians comprising 81 percent of all employees. Expatriates hold 1,735 roles, or 19 percent. This makeup is not only a clear demonstration of AML’s deep investment in local employment, but also its vital role in supporting thousands of Liberian families and communities through stable income and economic opportunity.

The data also confirms that AML is meeting and, in many ways, exceeding its commitments under the Mineral Development Agreement, especially in prioritizing the hiring and development of Liberians. The company says its books are open to any form of labor-related audit and welcomes independent verification of its employment figures.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s hiring model and growing cadre of Liberian professionals stand as a beacon of what is possible when local talent is given the space, support, and trust to lead. In the global supply chain of refined ore, the fingerprints of Liberian engineers, operators, technicians, and administrators are now boldly visible — driving not just national pride, but global excellence.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.