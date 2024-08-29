APPOINTMENTS: President Boakai Makes Additional Appointment in Government

By New Republic Liberia

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Executive Mansion, Monrovia – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made additional appointments in government affecting the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning, National Bureau of Veteran Affairs, Public Procurement & Concessions Commission (PPCC), National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), and the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE).

The institutions and those appointed are:

  1. Ministry of Finance & Development Planning
    1. Mr. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Minister
  2.  Board of Directors National Bureau of Veteran Affairs
    1. Minister of Defense, Chairperson
    2. Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Member
    3. Minister of Finance, Member
    4. Director of the National Security Agency, Member
    5. Minister of Public Works, Member
    6. Minister of Internal Affairs, Member
    7. Director General of the National Bureau of Veteran Affairs, Secretary

III. Public Procurement & Concessions Commission (PPCC) Complaint Appeal & Review Panel

  1. Cllr. Sundayway E. Nelson Amagashie, Member
    2. Cllr. Vincent Smith, Member
    3. Cllr. Morris Davis, Member
    4. Mr. Ezekiel F. Nyumah, Member
    5. Mr. Michael C.G. George, Member
  2. National Commission on Disabilities (NCD)
  3. Ms. Winnifred Paye, Deputy Director for Administration
    2. Mr. Charles Sayphan, Deputy Director for Technical Services
  4. National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE)
  5. Rev. Ben P. Cooper, Member, Board of Trustees
    2. Prof. Nathaniel G. Gbessagee, Deputy Executive Director for Operations

These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

President Boakai calls on appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.

New Republic Liberia 6882 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

