Appoint Administrator, Not Medical Doctor

...FPA Boss Urges Boakai On New Health Minister

By New Republic Liberia

By: Washington Tumay Watson

MONROVIA- JAN10-Veteran Liberian journalist and publisher of Liberia’s leading Newspaper, frontpageafrica, Rodney D. Sieh has called on President-elect, Joseph N. Boakai not to appoint a Medical Doctor as Minister of Health.

Mr. Sieh wants the incoming President to appoint someone who is an administrator to head the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to him, a Minister of Health who is also a good administrator will effectively manage the affairs of the health sector unlike a medical doctor who is a technical person in administering medication including surgery at the various hospitals.

Speaking Tuesday, January 9, 2024, on OK FM, the Liberian journalist said one of the factors that affected the health sector was due to previous presidents appointing medical doctors as Ministers of Health who are not administrators.

He asserted that medical doctors who have been Ministers of Health could not address those administrative issues because it was not their area to focus on those logistical and administrative duties.

Journalist Sieh predated that if the Boakai administration appoints a medical doctor as Minister of Health including the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital as Administrator, the health sector will experience those same constraints that have undermined the productivity of the health sector.

However, this newspaper has established that former President Charles McArthur Ghankay Taylor appointed Dr. Peter Coleman as Minister of Health and Social Welfare at the time. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also appointed the late Dr. Walter Gwenigale as Minister of Health and Dr. Bernice Dahn as Minister respectively all Medical Doctors.

Additionally, President George Weah came in and also appointed Dr. Wilhemina S. Jallah to serve as the Minister of Health.

As Liberians await President-elect, Joseph Boakai’s new appointment, Journalist Sieh has urged the incoming President to appoint an administrator as the new Minister of Health.

New Republic Liberia 6734 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author
2 Comments
  1. Capitoline says

    It’s remarkable to visit this web site and reading the views of all mates on the topic of this article,
    while I am also keen of getting know-how.

    Reply
  2. desi porn says

    It’s not my first time to pay a visit this site, i am browsing this web page dailly and obtain fastidious facts from here every day.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.