Apply The Law Impartially Without Fear Or Favors

Senate Pro-tempore Nyoblee Karnga-Lawrence has urged authorities handling the rape case involving Deputy Youth & Sports Minister Bryant McGill to take immediate action against the accused Deputy Minister.

In a message posted on social media, the Grand Bassa County lawmaker stressed, “It has been over two weeks since an alleged rape case involving the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Bryant McGill was reported. It has also been brought to my attention that the alleged victim has gone through the medical procedures, and results reportedly show that she was sexually tempered with.”

“At this point, the accused, regardless of his public portfolio, must be immediately suspended and placed under police investigation to establish his involvement or not. And, if scientifically linked, the accused must be immediately processed to court in the interest of justice and fair play.”

Concluding, Senator Lawrence noted that rape, especially statutory rape, is a non bailable offense under our law; and the law must be applied impartially without fear or favors.