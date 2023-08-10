Apostolic Ministries Int. Host Twelve Days Biblical Seminar

A little over 200 Churches from across Liberia with several churches from Canada, India, the USA, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and the Ivory Coast are benefiting from a 12-day Biblical seminar.

The seminal is organized by the Apostolic Ministries International Africa on fire for Jesus International School. The ongoing 12-day bible Seminal is being convened under the theme, “Discipleship Class.”

The Discipleship Class is aimed at training Liberians to become Ministers of the Gospel, the organizers said.

Speaking at the Victory Life Academy School on the G4 Road in Parker Corner in Brewerville, Pastor George A. Christopher said the ceremony is intended to enhance participants including males and females to become Ministers of the Gospel in and out of Liberia.

Pastor Christopher who chairs the seminar is also the Founder of the Diaspora Global Ministries in Liberia. He said that prospective graduates are expected to be awarded with international credentials during the close of the 12-day Biblical Seminar at which time they shall become full members of the Gospel.

Ten participants out of the total participants are expected to be awarded at the end of the 12 days August 12, 2023.

The term, “Full Gospel or Fourfold Gospel is an evangelical doctrine that summarizes the Gospel in four aspects, namely, the salvation, sanctification, faith healing and Second Coming of Christ. It has been used in various Christian traditions, including Keswickian, Pentecostal, Anabaptist, and Baptist denominations.

At the same time, Dr. Elliot Jacob who is a Pastor of the Apostolic Ministries International in Canada, the United Arab Emirate and an Indian national, called on every Liberian, people of the world as well as the religious community and public leaders to seek the love of God because according to him, the love of God is the only pathway to salvation.

The 12-day Biblical Seminar has gathered seven-hundred two people at the program with Churches from Bomi, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape-Mount, Bong Counties, and other parts of Liberia, with Churches from Canada, India, the USA, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the Ivory Coast amongst others in full attendance to grace the occasion.