APOLOGIZE TO CDC, PRES. WEAH’

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is not just reeling from the resignation of Senator Saah Joseph from the party, but still grappling with the rather unorthodox manner in which he severed ties with the party that is credited for his socio-economic and political transformation. One high-ranking partisan of the CDC that appears so befuddled by Senator Joseph’s scathing criticism and regurgitation against the party and its political leader is Senator Nathaniel McGill.

Senator McGill, addressing himself to Senator Joseph’ departure from the party and the revelations made, expressed disappointment in his colleague in light of what he said the party did for him.

On account of the party’s investment in Senator Joseph and his unconventional outburst, he said the veered Senator Joseph owes the CDC and former President Weah apology for his action.

“I am not just concerned, but I am disappointed in Senator Joseph for several reasons,” Sen. McGill said in an interview with reporters at the weekend. “You know, I have a lot of respect for Senator Joseph, but he disappointed me, because everything he said is complete lie.”

Senator McGill, who led the CDC to victory in 2017 and later became Minister of State and Chief of Staff to former President Weah, said his action contravened everything the CDC did for him, stressing “He owes CDC an apology, and he owes President Weah an apology.”

According to him, former President Weah’s contributions to Senator Joseph are too colossal, while at the same time asserting that regardless of what happened, he (Senator Joseph) can’t destroy the CDC.

Recounting how the CDC lost droves of high-profile members in 2011 and beyond, the CDC Executive assured Liberians and partisans that the same way it did not break down, it came back strong in 2017 and won the elections, it would do the same in 2029.

He said what happened in the 2023 – the loss of the election – did not amount to loss of popularity, but a result of a few mistakes made along the way, stressing “but we have learned our lessons and we are coming back 2029 very strong.”

No matter the amount of storm in the CDC, Senator McGill pledged full commitment to the party and its cherished values, urging others to acknowledge the contributions people make in their lives.

“President Weah did a lot of things for so many of us we had no reasons doing it. Of course, the guy was playing football, helping people and had no interest in becoming President of Liberia, yet he invested in people by sponsoring them in schools,” the former Minister of State said.

Though, he said, people have a lot of negative things to say about President Weah, he remains a good man, adding “he is a human being who has a good side and a bad side.”

“I always say to people, Jesus who was the most perfect person was still criticized,” Senator McGill said to further back his defense of the former head of state. He rallied the CDC not to panic because all is not yet lost, while blaming the election loss on the absence of some key partisans, including him, from the campaign process.

Senator Joseph caused stirs last week when he resigned from the CDC and revealed some startling information about the dealings of some officials of CDC administration while in power, accusing them of soliciting from bribes from foreign companies, among many other villifications.

Day after resignation from the CDC, the Montserrado County Senator announced the formation of a new political party, People’s Action Party (PAP), pledging to substitute talking and promises with practical actions and tangibles.

Senator McGill’s comments contradict that of the Chairman of the CDC, Atty. Jangar A. Kowo who described his resignation as a blow to the CDC. He said the party will miss his former staunch member and his contributions to the party.

Adding his voice to Senator Joseph’s departure from the CDC and his outburst, CDC Secretary General, Jefferson Koijee described him as a traitor who should not be taken seriously.